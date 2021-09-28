Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

