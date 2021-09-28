Preformed Line Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $338.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.04 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preformed Line Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 2,050.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Preformed Line Products worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

