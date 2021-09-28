Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

