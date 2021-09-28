Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,388 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

