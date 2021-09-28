Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.84 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

