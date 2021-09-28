Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.