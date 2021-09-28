Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.35 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FOX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in FOX by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOXA opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

