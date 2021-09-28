Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

