Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRVA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

PRVA stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

