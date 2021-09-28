Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Professional by 447.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 13,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,148. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Professional will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

