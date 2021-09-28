Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.04. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 77,421 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

