Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Financial Survey

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 13 4 0 2.24 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus target price of $163.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Computer Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.51% -13.43% -2.17% Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Computer Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.68 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -206.94 Computer Services $291.34 million 5.56 $55.40 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Computer Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

