Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $334.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.92. The company has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

