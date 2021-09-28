Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $3.67 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,434,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

