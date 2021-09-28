Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

