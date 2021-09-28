Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $3.33 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after buying an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 231,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.