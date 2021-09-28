Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of PTRA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 124,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. Proterra has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth $8,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.