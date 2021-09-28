Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

