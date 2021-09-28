Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. 5,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

