Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 1,021,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.