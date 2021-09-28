Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,640 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,688.33 ($22.06).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.67) on Monday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,445.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

