Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 8.76 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,420.24 ($18.56). The company had a trading volume of 6,297,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,188. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of £37.15 billion and a PE ratio of -21.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,476.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

