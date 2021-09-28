PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

PVH opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

