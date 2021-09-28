Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $334.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.92. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

