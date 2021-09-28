Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Issued By B. Riley

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.58. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

