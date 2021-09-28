Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

REXR opened at $57.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

