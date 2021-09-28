QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0252 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $286,945.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.