QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.