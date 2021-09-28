Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 3,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

