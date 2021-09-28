Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.