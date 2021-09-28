Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.92. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

