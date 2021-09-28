Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

