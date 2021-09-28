RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, RealTract has traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

