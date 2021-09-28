Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

9/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/5/2021 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AIR traded up €1.84 ($2.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €117.24 ($137.93). 1,577,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.27.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

