Refinable Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.19 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

