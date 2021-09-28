Regal Beloit Co. (RBC) to Issue Dividend of $6.99 on October 5th

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 6.99 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. The company had a trading volume of 392,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,481. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regal Beloit stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 275.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Regal Beloit worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

