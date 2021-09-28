Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

