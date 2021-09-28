Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,074,000 after acquiring an additional 477,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

