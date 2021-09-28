Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

