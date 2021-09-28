Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 396 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,434 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 20,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

