Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,814.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

