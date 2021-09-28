Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.