Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 413 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.