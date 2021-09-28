Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,398,000 after buying an additional 121,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.