Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 2.6%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77). Approximately 93,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 118,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.98).

The stock has a market cap of £476.14 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Renewi alerts:

In other news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £41,864.08 ($54,695.69).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.