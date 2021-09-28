Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,556.58

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,556.58 ($72.60) and traded as low as GBX 4,972 ($64.96). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,972 ($64.96), with a volume of 77,722 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,244.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,556.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.