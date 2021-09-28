Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $122,050.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,189 shares of company stock worth $788,750. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

