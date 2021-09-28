Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,329,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Resideo Technologies worth $699,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.