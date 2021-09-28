Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 162.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Properties of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of Retail Properties of America worth $37,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

