Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

